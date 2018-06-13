El Dorado Sheriff's Deputies Seek Man in Pollock Pines Bank Robbery

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office says it needs your help finding a man in connection with a U.S. Bank robbery inside a Safeway grocery store in Pollock Pines on Tuesday night.

Deputies say the man showed a weapon and demanded money, and then ran away.

They say he disguised himself with glued-on facial hair, sunglasses, and a red bandana over his head, which covered what is believed to be a long-haired wig.

He was last seen wearing a bright yellow jacket, tan cargo pants, and dark shoes - and possibly getting inside an early to mid-2000's model white Chevy Tahoe Z71, behind the business on or along Highway 50.

The unidentified man may also be wanted in connection to the string of heists in Yolo, Placer, Sutter, and Sacramento counties.

If you have any information, Detective Jon Densmore at (530) 642-4718 or you can email him at densmorj@edso.org.

(El Dorado County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)