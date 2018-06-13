Nevada Guard Hosts 20th Annual Flag Day, U.S. Army Birthday at Capitol

The Nevada National Guard is hosting its 20th annual Flag Day and U.S. Army's 243rd birthday celebration in Carson City on Thursday morning.

The 10 a.m. ceremony is at the Nevada Veterans Memorial on Capitol grounds at 101 North Carson Street.

The event will include the Nevada State Archive's 36-star flag first raised at Fort Ruby in White Pine County immediately following Nevada statehood in 1864; a historical flag presentation from the Nevada Air National Guard; a bagpiper; the local chapter of the Sons of American Revolution and a U.S. Army birthday cake.

This year's ceremony will feature keynote speaker Caleb Cage, chief of the Nevada Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security advisor. Cage is a West Point graduate and a former U.S. Army captain who served two deployments in Iraq.

Nevada Army Guard Chief of Staff Col. Cory Schulz will also speak during the event.

KTVN anchor Kirsten Remington will be the master of ceremonies.

The free event is open to the public.

(Nevada National Guard contributed to this report.)