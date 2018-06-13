Nevada Guard Hosts 20th Annual Flag Day, U.S. Army Birthday at C - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Guard Hosts 20th Annual Flag Day, U.S. Army Birthday at Capitol

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Twitter, @Nevada Guard Courtesy: Twitter, @Nevada Guard

The Nevada National Guard is hosting its 20th annual Flag Day and U.S. Army's 243rd birthday celebration in Carson City on Thursday morning. 

The 10 a.m. ceremony is at the Nevada Veterans Memorial on Capitol grounds at 101 North Carson Street.

The event will include the Nevada State Archive's 36-star flag first raised at Fort Ruby in White Pine County immediately following Nevada statehood in 1864; a historical flag presentation from the Nevada Air National Guard; a bagpiper; the local chapter of the Sons of American Revolution and a U.S. Army birthday cake. 

This year's ceremony will feature keynote speaker Caleb Cage, chief of the Nevada Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security advisor.  Cage is a West Point graduate and a former U.S. Army captain who served two deployments in Iraq.

Nevada Army Guard Chief of Staff Col. Cory Schulz will also speak during the event. 

KTVN anchor Kirsten Remington will be the master of ceremonies. 

The free event is open to the public.

(Nevada National Guard contributed to this report.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.