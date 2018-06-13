Fennell, Echavia and Zamora Earn ABCA/Rawlings West Region Honors

The University of Nevada baseball team had three players earn ABCA/Rawlings All-West Region honors.

Senior outfielder Grant Fennell was selected to the first team while senior designated hitter Michael Echavia and freshman third baseman Joshua Zamora were selected to the second team. As a first-team selection, Fennell will now appear on the national All-American ballot.

A San Diego native Fennell was named the Tony Gwynn Mountain West Player of the Year after leading the conference with a .389 batting average. In addition to leading the Wolf Pack in hitting, he topped the team in on base percentage (.486), runs scored (46), hits (79), RBI (52), total bases (114), walks (27), at bats (203), stolen bases (8), multiple hit games (26) and multiple RBI games (15). He ended his collegiate career reaching base in his final 32 games and 50-of-51 games played in his senior year. In 44-of-51 games, he collected a hit and twice had a career-high four hits this season at SJSU and UNLV.

Echavia earned second-team ABCA/Rawlings All-West Region honors for the second time, this season at designated hitter after a year ago earning the honor as an outfielder. The Pleasanton, Calif. native batted .337 with 45 runs scored, 68 hits, 50 RBI, 17 doubles, three triples and six home runs in his senior year. He led the Pack with 238 plate appearances and tied for first on the team with three triples while ranking second in runs scored, hits, RBI, total bases (109), walks, and at bats (202). Echavia reached base in the final 33 games of the season which was tops on the team. The MW coaches selected him to the All-MW second team.

Zamora was named the MW Freshman of the Year after batting .427 in conference play to earn the MW batting title. On the year, he hit .355 with 43 runs scored, 65 hits, 33 RBI, 11 doubles and a team-high nine home runs. The Foothill Ranch, Calif. product also earned Freshmen All-America honors from Collegiate Baseball and was a first-team All-MW selection. He finished second on the team in slugging percentage (.563) and on base percentage (.430) while ranking third in batting average, runs scored, total bases (103), at bats (183) and total plate appearances (214).

