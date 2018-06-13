Reno Fire Chief Posts Twitter Video of Bear Walking on Highway 88

Reno Fire Chief Dave Cochran came across a black bear while driving on Highway 88 early Wednesday morning.

A video posted to Twitter shows the bear wandering across the roadway, on the California side, near Caples Lake.

In the clip, the bear appears to be eating roadkill, possibly on the hunt for more food.

There are some things you can do to keep bears away from your property.

First, make sure you secure your homes and cars. Clear food and trash properly. Also, bears tend to shy away from human noise, so it's a good idea to keep your TV or radio on while you are away.

If you have any other questions, you can contact the BEAR League at 530-525-7297.

You can see the video for yourself, below -