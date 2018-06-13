Reno Man Found Guilty in DUI Trial, Faces Up to 15 Years in Prison

The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says a Reno man faces up to 15 years in prison after he was found guilty in a recent DUI trial.

Prosecutors say 36-year-old Jessie Edward Lovell was found guilty last Friday of one count of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Sparks Police arrested Lovell after a traffic stop last February. Prosecutors say his blood alcohol content was .231, nearly three times the legal limit.

Authorities say Lovell was booked on a felony DUI charge based on the fact that he had a prior conviction for a separate felony DUI in 2013 for which he served time in prison.

Sentencing is set for July 26, 2018.