Representatives Say WCSD Family Resource Center Vandalized

Representatives with the Washoe County School District Family Resource Center say the building was broken into sometime on Tuesday and vandalized. 

"They systematically went through all of our offices here," said Brenda Costello, a Washoe County School District Resource Specialist.

They say thieves took bus passes, taxi vouchers, Walmart cards and Savers vouchers along with some electronics.

"We help others, so why would someone want to take everything that we have," asked Marcella Watson, a Family Advocate at the Resource Center.

Besides the WCSDFRC, the center also houses a WIC office and Head Start. 

The center also holds Early Childhood Education classes.

Representatives say they help more than 100 people a month with food, hygiene, etc. 

"We're not going to be beat down by this, but it's going to impact the number of families that we can serve," said Costello.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your information will remain anonymous. 

And if you’d like to help, call the center at 775-321-3185, or deliver donations Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to:
WCSD Family Resource Center
1950 Villanova DR
Reno, NV 89502 

