Initiative to Split Up California Qualifies for November Ballot

An initiative that seeks to split California into three states has qualified for the state's November ballot.

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla said late Tuesday the initiative needed 365,880 valid petition signatures to qualify and random sampling projected a number of valid signatures greater than 110% of the requirement.

The latest proposal for splitting up the Golden State is promoted by Silicon Valley venture capitalist Timothy Draper. It would create the states of Northern California, Southern California and a narrow central coast strip retaining the name California.

Even if voters approve the initiative an actual split would still require the approval of the state Legislature and Congress.

Certification that the initiative has qualified for the ballot will come on June 28.

Here's a list of the counties in each region:

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

Alameda

Alpine

Amador

Butte

Calaveras

Colusa,

Contra Costa

Del Norte

El Dorado

Glenn

Humboldt

Lake

Lassen

Marin

Mariposa

Mendocino

Merced

Modoc

Napa

Nevada

Placer

Plumas

Sacramento

San Francisco

San Joaquin

San Mateo

Santa Clara

Santa Cruz

Sierra

Siskiyou

Shasta

Solano

Sonoma

Stanislaus

Sutter

Tehama

Trinity

Tuolumne

Yolo

Yuba

CALIFORNIA

Los Angeles

Monterey

San Benito

San Luis Obispo

Santa Barbara

Ventura

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

Fresno

Imperial (twice)

Inyo

Kern

Kings

Madera

Mono

Orange

Riverside

San Bernardino

San Diego

Tulare County

(The Associated Press, CBS News contributed to this report.)