Initiative to Split Up California Qualifies for November Ballot - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Initiative to Split Up California Qualifies for November Ballot

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: CBS News, KCBS Courtesy: CBS News, KCBS

An initiative that seeks to split California into three states has qualified for the state's November ballot.

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla said late Tuesday the initiative needed 365,880 valid petition signatures to qualify and random sampling projected a number of valid signatures greater than 110% of the requirement.

The latest proposal for splitting up the Golden State is promoted by Silicon Valley venture capitalist Timothy Draper. It would create the states of Northern California, Southern California and a narrow central coast strip retaining the name California.

Even if voters approve the initiative an actual split would still require the approval of the state Legislature and Congress.

Certification that the initiative has qualified for the ballot will come on June 28.

Here's a list of the counties in each region:

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

  • Alameda
  • Alpine
  • Amador
  • Butte
  • Calaveras
  • Colusa,
  • Contra Costa
  • Del Norte
  • El Dorado
  • Glenn
  • Humboldt
  • Lake
  • Lassen
  • Marin
  • Mariposa
  • Mendocino
  • Merced
  • Modoc
  • Napa
  • Nevada
  • Placer
  • Plumas
  • Sacramento
  • San Francisco
  • San Joaquin
  • San Mateo
  • Santa Clara
  • Santa Cruz
  • Sierra
  • Siskiyou
  • Shasta
  • Solano
  • Sonoma
  • Stanislaus
  • Sutter
  • Tehama
  • Trinity
  • Tuolumne
  • Yolo
  • Yuba

CALIFORNIA

  • Los Angeles
  • Monterey
  • San Benito
  • San Luis Obispo
  • Santa Barbara
  • Ventura

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

  • Fresno
  • Imperial (twice)
  • Inyo
  • Kern
  • Kings
  • Madera
  • Mono
  • Orange
  • Riverside
  • San Bernardino
  • San Diego
  • Tulare County

(The Associated Press, CBS News contributed to this report.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.