Two People Arrested In Elko For Juvenile Sex Crimes - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Two People Arrested In Elko For Juvenile Sex Crimes

Posted: Updated:
Brandon Evans. Photo courtesy of Elko County Sheriff's Office Brandon Evans. Photo courtesy of Elko County Sheriff's Office
Jake Vega. Photo courtesy of Elko County Sheriff's Office. Jake Vega. Photo courtesy of Elko County Sheriff's Office.

The Elko Combined Narcotics Unit (ECNU) reports that they arrested two men on Tuesday for various juvenile sex crime charges.

Partnering with multiple agencies including the Elko County Sheriff's Office, they conducted four residential warrants and two business search warrants to arrest Brandon Evans and Jake Vega.

Evans faces eight counts of lewdness with a child, one count of possession of visual presentation depicting sexual conduct of a child, one count of luring children or person of mental illness, one count of open and gross lewdness and two counts of sexual assault.

Vega was charged with one count of luring children or person of mental illness and four counts of open and gross lewdness.

The defendants are accused of luring a child under the age of 18 to participate in sexual activity and used digital media to exchange images of a sexual nature.

The ECNU said this is an ongoing investigation and it's likely more charges will be filed.

(The ECNU contributed to this report).

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.