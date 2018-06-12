Two People Arrested In Elko For Juvenile Sex Crimes

The Elko Combined Narcotics Unit (ECNU) reports that they arrested two men on Tuesday for various juvenile sex crime charges.

Partnering with multiple agencies including the Elko County Sheriff's Office, they conducted four residential warrants and two business search warrants to arrest Brandon Evans and Jake Vega.

Evans faces eight counts of lewdness with a child, one count of possession of visual presentation depicting sexual conduct of a child, one count of luring children or person of mental illness, one count of open and gross lewdness and two counts of sexual assault.

Vega was charged with one count of luring children or person of mental illness and four counts of open and gross lewdness.

The defendants are accused of luring a child under the age of 18 to participate in sexual activity and used digital media to exchange images of a sexual nature.

The ECNU said this is an ongoing investigation and it's likely more charges will be filed.

(The ECNU contributed to this report).