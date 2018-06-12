Man In Elko Arrested On Weapon Charges

The Elko County Sheriff's Office reports that a man was arrested for weapon charges on Monday.

Paul Andrew Cowles, 36, was at a traffic stop on Coal Mine Canyon Road in Ryndon for a broken windshield.

The deputy who stopped him discovered his registration and driver's license were both expired and had several failures to appear warrants for his arrest. He was also identified as an ex-felon.

Cowles was arrested for the traffic charges and an inventory was conducted of the vehicle.

Three weapons were found, including one with a silencer. Prescription medications not belonging to Cowles were also found.

Beside the traffic charges, Cowles faces three counts of an ex-felon in possession of a firearm, possession or use of a deadly weapon or silencer and two counts of possession of prescription drugs without prescription.

He is being held on $121,405 bail.