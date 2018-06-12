WCSD Board of Trustees Discuss Several Topics at Meeting

The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Tuesday to adopt a resolution against arming teachers.

Numerous school districts and local governments nationwide have been grappling with the decision whether or not to arm teachers in light of recent school shootings in Parkland, Florida and Santa Fe, Texas.

The resolution adopted by the Board calls upon state and federal authorities to provide funding for school districts in Nevada and across the nation for additional school police officers, counselors, psychologists, social workers, firearm safety education programs, and security features in school buildings.

The WCSD School Police Department, National Association of School Resource Officers, and other law enforcement professionals fully trained and certified in the use of firearms do not support the arming of educators or educational support professionals.

“We recognize that gun violence represents a clear and present danger to our students, staff, families, and community, but our educators are not trained law enforcement officers,” said Board President Katy Simon Holland. “We work closely with our outstanding WCSD School Police Department, Emergency Manager James Hendrickson, and local, state, and national authorities to conduct regular safety trainings and drills for our students and staff members. We believe that arming our educators would pose a great safety risk, and we agreed today that we needed to oppose any move toward allowing weapons in our classrooms or on our campuses.”

“Our WCSD School Police Officers undergo rigorous and ongoing training in the use of firearms, weapons retention, and threat recognition and we are prepared to respond to all situations surrounding campus safety,” said WCSD School Police Chief Jason Trevino. “As a District, we are committed to providing a safe and secure learning environment in our schools, and arming our educators directly contradicts that mission. Our officers are fully trained and certified in the use of firearms, and we feel strongly that educators should not keep weapons accessible in their classrooms or on their person.”

Trustees directed staff to send the resolution to state and federal representatives following the meeting.

Board of Trustees also voted unanimously to approve a 10-cent increase for school lunches, as required by the USDA.

That means now elementary school lunches will cost $2.80 and secondary school students will pay $3.05 for lunch. The rate hike will go into effect in the fall.

Board members discussed Superintendent Traci Davis' contract at the same meeting.

The motion passed 5-2 for a two year extension of Davis' contract, with a third year if she meets expectations.

Under terms of the proposed contract, Superintendent Davis has agreed to eliminate a number of benefits from her reimbursement package, including:

• Annual automatic five percent longevity bonus

• Annual additional 1/3 year service credit payment by WCSD

• Additional mileage reimbursement beyond the car allowance for miles accrued outside Washoe County

In addition, other benefits will be offered under terms consistent with other WCSD administrators, including maximum vacation accrual and payment and Cost of Living Adjustments (COLAs). Payouts of unused sick leave will be reduced from 50 percent to 25 percent.

We'll have more on today's meeting during tonight's newscasts.