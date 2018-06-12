Southbound Sparks Blvd. to Close June 16-17 for SouthEast Connec - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Southbound Sparks Blvd. to Close June 16-17 for SouthEast Connector Project

Posted: Updated:

RTC plans to close southbound Sparks Boulevard from I-80 to Greg Street from 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 16 to 7 a.m. on Sunday, June 17 for roadway striping as part of the final construction activities for the SouthEast Connector project.

Southbound traffic will detour to McCarran Boulevard and Vista Boulevard. Drivers going north from Greg Street will still be able to use Sparks Blvd. 

At 97% completion, the RTC is in the homestretch on the way to finishing the SouthEast Connector. Only two major activities remain prior to opening the road to traffic, including finishing the Huffaker Bridge and final paving and road-striping operations. 

The RTC is planning a community-wide pre-grand opening celebration and road preview with a fun run, walk and bike event scheduled for Saturday, June 30. The road is anticipated to officially open to traffic on Friday, July 6. 

(Regional Transportation Commission contributed to this report.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.