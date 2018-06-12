Southbound Sparks Blvd. to Close June 16-17 for SouthEast Connector Project

RTC plans to close southbound Sparks Boulevard from I-80 to Greg Street from 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 16 to 7 a.m. on Sunday, June 17 for roadway striping as part of the final construction activities for the SouthEast Connector project.

Southbound traffic will detour to McCarran Boulevard and Vista Boulevard. Drivers going north from Greg Street will still be able to use Sparks Blvd.

At 97% completion, the RTC is in the homestretch on the way to finishing the SouthEast Connector. Only two major activities remain prior to opening the road to traffic, including finishing the Huffaker Bridge and final paving and road-striping operations.

The RTC is planning a community-wide pre-grand opening celebration and road preview with a fun run, walk and bike event scheduled for Saturday, June 30. The road is anticipated to officially open to traffic on Friday, July 6.

(Regional Transportation Commission contributed to this report.)