Man Arrested Earlier This Week in Reno Faces New Charges

A man faces numerous new charges after being arrested earlier this week near Tybo Avenue and Silverada Blvd. in Reno.

Police say a Secret Witness tip led them to Brian Malone who was wanted out of Sparks in several crimes including burglary and grand theft auto.

The 35-year-old was booked into the Washoe County Jail Tuesday afternoon. The new charges include forgery, theft, conspiracy to commit criminal contempt, and grand larceny.

If you have any additional information that can help authorities, call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411.