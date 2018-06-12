Reno Police Arrest Man Wanted in Several Crimes

Reno Police say a man wanted in several crimes was arrested near Tybo Avenue and Silverada Blvd.

Police say a Secret Witness tip led them to Brian Malone who was wanted out of Sparks in several crimes including burglary and grand theft auto.

The 35-year-old was booked into the Washoe County Jail Tuesday afternoon.

If you have any additional information that can help authorities, call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411.