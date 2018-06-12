Reno Police Arrest Man Wanted in Several Crimes - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Police Arrest Man Wanted in Several Crimes

Posted: Updated:

Reno Police say a man wanted in several crimes was arrested near Tybo Avenue and Silverada Blvd.  

Police say a Secret Witness tip led them to Brian Malone who was wanted out of Sparks in several crimes including burglary and grand theft auto.

The 35-year-old was booked into the Washoe County Jail Tuesday afternoon.

If you have any additional information that can help authorities, call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.