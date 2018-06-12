South Lake Tahoe Police Investigate Homicide Near Spruce Avenue

South Lake Tahoe Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the 3600 block of Spruce Avenue on Monday night.

When officers arrived on scene, at approximately 9:30 p.m., they say they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified as 62-year-old Gregory Mitchoff of South Lake Tahoe died at Barton Hospital.

The suspect left the scene in a car, and the case remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this case, call the South Lake Tahoe Police Department (530) 542-6100 or Lake Tahoe Secret Witness to remain anonymous (530) 541-6800.