Washoe County Deputies Seek Woman in Stolen Credit Card Case

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office detectives need your help finding a woman who used credit cards stolen from a car parked at the Thomas Creek Trailhead earlier this month.

The burglary occurred sometime between 12:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. on June 1. Deputies say several credit cards were stolen from a purse hidden inside a car parked at the Thomas Creek Trailhead in south Reno.

Later that day, the stolen credit cards were used at Best Buy stores in Reno and Sparks as well as the Bed Bath & Beyond in Reno.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Refer to case #WC18-2578.

Secret Witness is offering a $500 reward for information.

As the weather warms up and outdoor recreation increases, vehicles parked at trailheads and parks are vulnerable to potential burglars.

The Sheriff's Office offer these tips:

Lock the door when leaving the car. Still one of the most common issues with vehicle burglaries.

Don’t leave valuables in the car. If you don’t need to take valuables with you for an outing, leave them safely at home. If valuables must be left in a vehicle, be sure to lock them in the trunk or glove compartment not under jackets or blankets behind the seat as that is one of the first places criminals look.

Leave no trace. Don't leave any sign that there might be valuables hidden in a vehicle by leaving items such as docking stations or connector cables visible. Leave nothing in plain sight that might make the vehicle a target for thieves, not even loose coins.

Be sure to set the car alarm or anti-theft devices. These are still effective deterrents against criminals who are looking for the easiest target.

Keep windows completely closed. Partially open windows may make your vehicle an easier target for thieves.

(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)