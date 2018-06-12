Carson City Sheriff's Office Seeks Escaped Work Crew Inmate

Carson City Sheriff’s Office reports that three people were arrested after the escape of an inmate on Tuesday.

Michael Bass escaped a work crew early on Tuesday morning. After an investigation, Rumor Schilling, 23, was identified as a person of interest.

On Tuesday evening, Schilling and three adult males were located in a hotel room in the 1300 block of North Carson Street. Schilling and two of the suspects were arrested, with the fourth released with pending charges.

Investigators searched two additional locations near North Carson Street and several individuals there were cooperating with police and proving information about the case.

With the assistance of the Reno Police Department, Carson City Detectives searched a location on Golden Valley Road in Reno, where evidence revealed Michael Bass had been at some of the locations he was not located.

The case is still ongoing and the Carson City Sheriff's Office says anyone concealing Bass' whereabouts will be arrested on appropriate charges.

(Carson City Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)