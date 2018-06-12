Carson City Sheriff's Office Seeks Escaped Work Crew Inmate - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Carson City Sheriff's Office Seeks Escaped Work Crew Inmate

Posted: Updated:
Michael Bass. Photo courtesy of Carson City Sheriff's Office. Michael Bass. Photo courtesy of Carson City Sheriff's Office.
Rumor Schilling. Photo courtesy of Carson City Sheriff's Office. Rumor Schilling. Photo courtesy of Carson City Sheriff's Office.
Gene Crandell. Photo courtesy of Carson City Sheriff's Office. Gene Crandell. Photo courtesy of Carson City Sheriff's Office.
Jonathan Crandell. Photo courtesy of Carson City Sheriff's Office. Jonathan Crandell. Photo courtesy of Carson City Sheriff's Office.

Carson City Sheriff’s Office reports that three people were arrested after the escape of an inmate on Tuesday.

Michael Bass escaped a work crew early on Tuesday morning. After an investigation, Rumor Schilling, 23, was identified as a person of interest.

On Tuesday evening, Schilling and three adult males were located in a hotel room in the 1300 block of North Carson Street. Schilling and two of the suspects were arrested, with the fourth released with pending charges. 

Investigators searched two additional locations near North Carson Street and several individuals there were cooperating with police and proving information about the case.

With the assistance of the Reno Police Department, Carson City Detectives searched a location on Golden Valley Road in Reno, where evidence revealed Michael Bass had been at some of the locations he was not located.

The case is still ongoing and the Carson City Sheriff's Office says anyone concealing Bass' whereabouts will be arrested on appropriate charges.

(Carson City Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.