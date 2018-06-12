Possible Demolition May Happen for A&W Restaurant in Reno

Fans of A & W root beer floats may be seeing less of the popular drink in Reno.

Public records show the restaurant on the corner of Plumb and Kietzke Lanes may be forced out of their location -- this after the land was sold to Lithia Real Estate, Inc. in Medford, Oregon.

Lithia Motors, which is down the street from the restaurant, owns and has scheduled for that lot to be demolished.

There's no word yet on when the proposed demolition could happen.