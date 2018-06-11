Mountain Lion Sighting At Virginia City Highlands - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Mountain Lion Sighting At Virginia City Highlands

Courtesy of viewer Will Doyal Courtesy of viewer Will Doyal

Viewer Will Doyal sent us this from the Virginia City Highlands.

He said he spotted this mountain lion on Sunday outside his living room window.

Doyal said the big cat just stared at him, then casually got up to stroll away.

He told us he reported it to Storey County.

