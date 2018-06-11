Drug Bust In Carson City - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Drug Bust In Carson City

Posted: Updated:
Joel Rodriguez. Photo courtesy of Carson City Sheriff's Office Joel Rodriguez. Photo courtesy of Carson City Sheriff's Office
Ruben Monrroy Pacheco. Photo courtesy of Carson City Sheriff's Office Ruben Monrroy Pacheco. Photo courtesy of Carson City Sheriff's Office

The Carson City Sheriff's Office reports that their Special Enforcement Team arrested two people on Monday for drug trafficking.

Carson City Sheriff, Ken Furlong, confirmed that Joel Rodriguez, 23, and Ruben Monrroy Pacheco, 30, were both taken into custody.

Rodriguez was arrested after a traffic stop for a moving violation. A Carson City Sheriff's K9 unit altered to their vehicle, which led to the discovery of marijuana and $3,600 in cash seized from the car.

They got a search warrant for an apartment in the 800 block of South Roop Street in Carson City, where 40 pounds of marijuana were found, along with 20 grams of cocaine, 11 tabs of Ecstasy, guns and about $24,000 were recovered. Pacheco was arrested at this time. The back door to the apartment was 29 feet away from a playground.

The investigation revealed that the two were using the apartment as a marijuana grow lab and were using fraudulent medical marijuana stickers on their products.

The two face charges of drug trafficking, sales and conspiracy.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.