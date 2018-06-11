NDOT Asks For Public Input On Rural Transit Needs - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NDOT Asks For Public Input On Rural Transit Needs

Courtesy of NDOT Courtesy of NDOT

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be hosting community workshops for the public to give their input on rural transit services and needs this summer.

NDOT is updating their Coordinated Human Services Transportation Plan for rural Nevada, which assesses existing transit services across the state to meet future needs.

Topics in the workshops will include rural community needs for public transportation to work, medical appointments, entertainment and more. 

Here's a schedule of those workshops:

Fallon:  June 20 from 1-3 p.m. 
William N. Pennington Life Center Generations Joined (formerly Churchill Co. Senior Center) 952 S. Maine St.

Reno:  June 21 from 10-11:30 a.m. 
Access to HealthCare Network in Reno Town Mall, 4001 S. Virginia St., Suite F

Gardnerville:  June 22 from 9:30-11 a.m. 
Douglas County Community/Senior Center, North Room, 1329 Waterloo Ln.

Carson City:  June 22 from 2-3:30 p.m. 
Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Dr.

Feedback can also be submitted through their online survey at surveymonkey.com/r/NVtransportation.

For more information, visit nevadadot.com and select the "public transit" link under "mobility."

(NDOT contributed to this report).

