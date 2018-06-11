WC Library System Partners With Food Bank To Feed Kids - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

WC Library System Partners With Food Bank To Feed Kids

The Washoe County Library System is partnering with the Food Bank of Northern Nevada (FBNN) to provide meals to children ages 1-18 this summer.

Beginning Tuesday, several library locations will be hosting the Kids Cafe Summer Meals Program, which delivers free lunches to children in their neighborhoods, including at the library to encourage kids to read while they eat.

Library locations that will be participating include the Downtown Reno library, Duncan/Traner, North Valleys, Sierra View and Sparks libraries.

The Sierra View Library will be serving meals from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. daily.

For more information, visit www.fnbb.org.

