Reno Aces Teaming Up With UBS For Blood Drives This Summer

The Reno Aces are teaming up with the United Blood Services for the Save Lives blood drives in Northern Nevada.

At each of the blood drives, Aces fans will be able to receive Aces merchandise including T-shirts, hats and water bottles. There will be photo opportunities with the Aces mascot, Archie or the Street Team.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with United Blood Services this summer,” said Communications Manager Jackson Gaskins. “My life was saved because of blood donors and through these drives, the Aces and United Blood Services have the opportunity to save many more in our Northern Nevada Community.”

“The summer is a very challenging time to collect blood due to many reasons so we are thankful for the tremendous support from the Reno Aces to help boost our community’s blood supply together,” said Scott Edward, Donor Marketing and Communications Director for United Blood Services. “Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, so these blood drives are a big part of our efforts to meet patient needs.”

While walk-ins are welcome, you can schedule an appointment at bloodhero.com or by calling 1-800-696-4484. Donors can also search for blood drives with sponsor codes provided below.

Here is a schedule of the blood drives:

June 12

Sparks United Methodist Farmers Market

• 1231 Pyramid Way

• 8:30 – 11:00 am

• Sponsor Code: SparksUMC

June 17

Little Flower Catholic Church

• 875 East Plumb Lane

• 12 – 5 pm

• Sponsor Code: N1730

July 5

Walmart Damonte Ranch

• 155 Damonte Ranch Pkwy.

• 3:30 – 6:30 pm

• Sponsor Code: DamonteWalMart

July 25

Fernley Farmers Market

• 605 Silverlace Blvd., Fernley

• 3 – 7 pm

• Sponsor Code: FernleyFarmer

August 9

BJ’s Restaurant

Each restaurant location will battle to garner the most blood donors.

• 13999 South Virginia St.

• 1:30 – 4 pm

• Sponsor Code: BJReno

• 425 Sparks Blvd.

• 1:30 – 3:30 pm

• Sponsor Code: BJSparks

August 15

Reno Battle of the Badges at Greater Nevada Field

• 250 Evans Ave.

• 9am – 2:30 pm

• Sponsor Code: RenoBattle

(United Blood Services contributed to this report).