NHP Identifies Motorcycle Rider Killed in Crash on US 6 Near Tonopah

The Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the motorcycle rider killed in a crash on US-6 about 15 west of Tonopah on Monday afternoon.

NHP says 68-year-old John Thomas Wright was riding a 1995 Kawasaki motorcycle west on US-6 when he tried to avoid a gold Lexus sedan that was trying to pass another car while heading east. 

Wright died on scene, after the 1:45 p.m. crash.

NHP says the driver of the Lexus is cooperating with the investigation. NHP says impairment is not suspected in this crash.

If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding this collision, contact Trooper Katherine Shampang of the Nevada Highway Patrol, Tonopah Substation at (775) 482-6330 or kmshampang@dps.state.nv.us NHP Case #180600945

