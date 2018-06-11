Tomás, Aces Mount Epic Comeback in Memphis - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Tomás, Aces Mount Epic Comeback in Memphis

Posted: Updated:

Yasmany Tomas and Jimmie Sherfy came on late to steal a win away from Memphis. The Aces scored three runs in the top of the 9th courtesy of a Tomas two-run home run with two outs finishing the comeback effort. Sherfy, who entered in the eighth inning, tossed two scoreless to secure his first win of the 2018 season. Offensively, the Aces had six players with multi-hit performances and Ildemaro Vargas extended his season-high hit streak to 12 with a single in the top of the first. 

Thanks to a Rangel Ravelo grand slam in the bottom of the second, Memphis took a commanding six-run lead early in today’s contest. The bottom half of the Reno order chipped away at the Memphis lead in the top of the fifth. Four consecutive hits by Juniel Querecuto, Tomas, Tyler Ladendorf and Bradin Hagens plated the Aces first two runs of the day. Cesar Puello, coming off a 4-for-4 showing yesterday, gave Reno their third run of the day. The Aces scored again in the seventh, but found themselves down by two entering the ninth. Querecuto singled to score Socrates Brito narrowing the Redbirds gap to two. With two outs and a runner on first base, Yasmany Tomas crushed a two-run blast to give Reno their first lead of the day. Sherfy tossed a scoreless bottom half and the Aces finished their Tennessee road trip with a record of 5-2. 

Top Performers - Reno 
• Yasmany Tomas (3-for-5, HR, 3 RBI)
• Tyler Ladendorf (2-for-4, R, BB)
• Cesar Puello (2-for-4, RBI, BB)
Top Performers – Memphis 
• Rangel Ravelo (2-for-5, HR, 4 RBI)
• Alex Mejia (2-for-5)
• Arturo Reyes (1.0 IP 2 K, 0 ER)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.