Tomás, Aces Mount Epic Comeback in Memphis

Yasmany Tomas and Jimmie Sherfy came on late to steal a win away from Memphis. The Aces scored three runs in the top of the 9th courtesy of a Tomas two-run home run with two outs finishing the comeback effort. Sherfy, who entered in the eighth inning, tossed two scoreless to secure his first win of the 2018 season. Offensively, the Aces had six players with multi-hit performances and Ildemaro Vargas extended his season-high hit streak to 12 with a single in the top of the first.

Thanks to a Rangel Ravelo grand slam in the bottom of the second, Memphis took a commanding six-run lead early in today’s contest. The bottom half of the Reno order chipped away at the Memphis lead in the top of the fifth. Four consecutive hits by Juniel Querecuto, Tomas, Tyler Ladendorf and Bradin Hagens plated the Aces first two runs of the day. Cesar Puello, coming off a 4-for-4 showing yesterday, gave Reno their third run of the day. The Aces scored again in the seventh, but found themselves down by two entering the ninth. Querecuto singled to score Socrates Brito narrowing the Redbirds gap to two. With two outs and a runner on first base, Yasmany Tomas crushed a two-run blast to give Reno their first lead of the day. Sherfy tossed a scoreless bottom half and the Aces finished their Tennessee road trip with a record of 5-2.

Top Performers - Reno

• Yasmany Tomas (3-for-5, HR, 3 RBI)

• Tyler Ladendorf (2-for-4, R, BB)

• Cesar Puello (2-for-4, RBI, BB)

Top Performers – Memphis

• Rangel Ravelo (2-for-5, HR, 4 RBI)

• Alex Mejia (2-for-5)

• Arturo Reyes (1.0 IP 2 K, 0 ER)