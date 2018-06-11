MWC Schedule Released for Women's Basketball

The Mountain West released its 2018-19 women’s basketball conference schedule Monday morning with the Wolf Pack slated to play 18 league games, including nine at Lawlor Events Center.



“The Mountain West schedule is always a great test for our team,” said second-year head coach Amanda Levens. “There are no easy games in this league, which makes for a great stretch of competition heading into tournament play.”



Conference play is set to begin on Wednesday, Jan. 2 with Nevada traveling to Logan, Utah to face Utah State. The Pack will open the home portion of league play the following Saturday, Jan. 5 as New Mexico rolls into town. The following week Nevada hits the road once again for its only regular season matchup against San José State.



Nevada will then return to Lawlor Events Center for back-to-back home games, welcoming Fresno State on Jan. 12 and Boise State on Jan. 16 in a rematch of the 2018 Mountain West Championship game which the Broncos won on a last second buzzer beater. A pair of games in the state of Colorado are up next for the Pack as it will face Air Force on Jan. 19 and Colorado State on Jan. 23 before its first bye of conference play.



Following the bye, Nevada will square off against intrastate rival UNLV at home for a Governor’s Series matchup to close out January contests. The Pack will hit the road to open the month of February, traveling up to Boise, Idaho for its second contest of the season against Boise State. Nevada bested the Broncos in their home arena last season, 72-68.



The Wolf Pack will play two more games before enjoying its second bye week of the conference season, hosting Colorado State on Feb. 6 and playing at New Mexico on Feb. 9. After the bye, Nevada will return home for a pair of games, starting with its only regular season contest against Wyoming on Feb. 16 and then host San Diego State on Feb. 20. The Pack then hits the road for two games, playing at Fresno State on Feb. 23 and at UNLV on Feb. 27.



As the conference slate begins to wind down, the Pack will close out the home portion of the schedule against Utah State on March 2 and against Air Force two days later on March 4. Nevada will conclude league play at San Diego State on March 7 and then gear up for the 2019 Mountain West Tournament, which will be held March 10-13 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.



The Wolf Pack enters its second season under head coach Amanda Levens, who guided the team to its first ever appearance in the Mountain West Championship game last season. Nevada collected 19 wins in her first season, tied for second most in a single season in program history, and reached the semifinals of the Women’s Basketball Invitational. The Pack will lose its top two scorers from 2017-18 in Teige Zeller and T Moe, but welcomes in six talented freshmen and a transfer from TCU, who will be eligible in 2019-20.



All Saturday home games will be played at 2 p.m. and all weekday games will begin at 6:30 p.m. Deposits for 2018-19 season tickets are now available. For more information, call (775) 348-PACK or visit NevadaWolfPack.com.

(University of Nevada)