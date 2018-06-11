Catholic Charities CEO Resigns After Nearly Nine Years of Service

Catholic Charities CEO Peter Vogel has decided to step down from his role, after nearly nine years of serving the community.

During his tenure, he expanded services and programs, helped create partnerships with other agencies, and reached out to provide assistance to people throughout northern Nevada.

Catholic Charities says Vogel felt it was the right time for him to step aside to allow new leadership for the agency.

Vogel’s last day was Friday, June 8 at which time, Ross Barker, a member of the Board of Trustees of Catholic Charities, took over as the interim CEO.

Barker will continue to serve in this role while our organization works through this transition.