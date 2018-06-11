Catholic Charities CEO Resigns After Nearly Nine Years of Service

Catholic Charities CEO Peter Vogel has decided to step down from his role, after nearly nine years of serving the community.
During his tenure, he expanded services and programs, helped create partnerships with other agencies, and reached out to provide assistance to people throughout northern Nevada.
Catholic Charities says Vogel felt it was the right time for him to step aside to allow new leadership for the agency.
Vogel’s last day was Friday, June 8 at which time, Ross Barker, a member of the Board of Trustees of Catholic Charities, took over as the interim CEO.
Barker will continue to serve in this role while our organization works through this transition.
Catholic Charities remains committed to continuing its work of moving people from poverty to sustainability. Our hard-working employees are dedicated to this mission, and will see to it that no individuals or families are left to fend for themselves in their time of need. Our clients are at the center of everything we do and this will not change. We appreciate the support from the community and the generosity that so many people show for those we serve. There are many social needs in our community and Catholic Charities continues to be a partner in extending a helping hand.
KTVN-TV
Mailing Address:
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.