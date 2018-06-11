Ask the Doctor: Skin Protection in the Sun

Our annual ‘Give 2 Live’ blood drive is coming up next month. This is the first year the blood drive is scheduled for two days.More >>
United Blood Services officials are putting out the call for donors, hoping to boost the blood supply over the summer, when donations typically drop off.
On Saturday, Renown began teaming up with Washoe Little League to offer healthy options for parents and kids during the games held at the field.
The University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine is putting on their Student Outreach Clinics in June and July at the UNR Med's Family Medicine Center. Nevadans who are uninsured, underinsured or without a social security number can receive free medical care on the dates provided.
If you are health-conscious, choosing locally sourced food is a smart choice. However, driving all over northern Nevada to make dinner might not seem very time-sensitive. So local farmers are doing it for you and delivering meals to your door. How Our Local Basket works in Health Watch.
Health officials say a Placer County resident who died recently tested positive for hantavirus and they are urging everyone to precautions against the potentially deadly virus.
The former CEO of Renown Regional Medical Center has passed away. Jim Miller died this past Tuesday in Reno.
The Central Lyon Fire Protection District (CLFPD) reports that enrollment for their Frontier Saver Ambulance Subscription Program is now open. The program started to help with the costs of medically necessary ambulance transportation.
