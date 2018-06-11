Wild Island Opens Daily for Summer Season Starting Tuesday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Wild Island Opens Daily for Summer Season Starting Tuesday

Posted:

Beginning Tuesday, Wild Island in Sparks will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting. 

New offerings this year include an additional large shade structure, hundreds of new lawn furniture and the Island Suites.

The new Island Suites cabanas are located on the east side of the wave pool and offer upgraded amenities including WiFi, USB charging ports, TV, refrigerator, foosball table, and luxury furniture for up to 18 people.

To purchase tickets or learn more, visit www.wildisland.com

Currently you can buy a waterpark season pass for $116.99.

