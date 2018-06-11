TMFPD Warns of Impostors Soliciting Volunteer Department Donations

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District is warning that con artists are calling residents asking for donations for its volunteer departments.

TMFPD says while they do manage and oversee volunteer fire stations, it does not solicit donations, nor do they endorse this action.

If you do get one of these calls, write down the phone number and call law enforcement. You can also call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your tip will remain anonymous.