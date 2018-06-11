Sparks Police Seek Man Wanted in Connection With Several Crimes - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Police Seek Man Wanted in Connection With Several Crimes

Posted: Updated:

Sparks Police say they need your help finding a man wanted in connection with a number of crimes including burglary and grand theft auto.

Police say they’re looking for Brian Malone and they say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your information will remain anonymous.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.