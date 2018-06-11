CHP: Driver Hits, Kills Bicyclist on SR 89 in Truckee

California Highway Patrol says a driver hit and killed a bicyclist on SR 89 in Truckee on Sunday morning.

CHP says the 70-year-old bicyclist of San Rafael was heading south on SR 89 south of Cabin Creek Drive when he was hit by a driver, just before 9:45 a.m.

CHP says neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be involved.

The driver from Sacramento was not hurt.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released to the public.