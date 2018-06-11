CHP: Driver Hits, Kills Bicyclist on SR 89 in Truckee - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

CHP: Driver Hits, Kills Bicyclist on SR 89 in Truckee

Posted: Updated:

California Highway Patrol says a driver hit and killed a bicyclist on SR 89 in Truckee on Sunday morning. 

CHP says the 70-year-old bicyclist of San Rafael was heading south on SR 89 south of Cabin Creek Drive when he was hit by a driver, just before 9:45 a.m. 

CHP says neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be involved. 

The driver from Sacramento was not hurt.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released to the public.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.