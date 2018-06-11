Sierra Front Says Wildfire in Lockwood Nearly 60 Acres - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sierra Front Says Wildfire in Lockwood Nearly 60 Acres

Posted: Updated:

Sierra Front says the Powerline Fire in Lockwood is nearly 60 acres large, down from the 80 acres previously reported. 

Multiple fire agencies are helping fight the blaze which is burning in Lockwood's Back Country area.

Storey County officials tell us that it broke out around 7:15 p.m. Sunday. 

Fire authorities tell us that this fire is slow moving and not threatening any structures. No injuries reported and they have not closed any roads.

Storey County officials say that crews will work through the night to continue to mop up the blaze.

We will provide more details as they become available. 

