Aces Shutout by Memphis

The Memphis sun wasn’t kind to the Aces on Sunday afternoon. Reno was shutout (6-0) by the Redbirds despite out-hitting the home team 11 to nine. Left-hander Alex Young earned the first loss of his Triple-A career, moving to (2-1) on the season. Ildemaro Vargas finished today’s contest 1-for-5, but extended his hitting streak to a season-high 11 games. During that span, Vargas is 15-for-50 with seven runs and five RBI. Cesar Puello led the Aces offensively this afternoon, finishing a perfect 4-for-4 to set a new season-high.

Rangel Ravelo gave the Redbirds an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Ravelo took a 2-1 Alex Young fastball over the left-center field wall for his fifth home run of the season. A solo home run by Adolis Garcia in the bottom of the fifth extended their lead to 3-0 and raised Young’s ERA to 3.57 on the season. Memphis got to Aces reliever in the bottom of the eighth, tacking on three more runs to end the scoring outburst. The loss moves Reno to a record of 29-35 on the season and eliminates the Aces chances of a series sweep in Memphis. Reno will take on the Redbirds one more time before returning home to Greater Nevada Field on June 13th. For tickets and more information visit renoaces.com or call 775-334-7000.

Top Performers - Reno

• Cesar Puello (4-for-4)

• Ildemaro Vargas (1-for-5, Extends streak)

• Juniel Querecuto (2-for-4)

Top Performers – Memphis

• Rangel Ravelo (2-for-4, HR)

• Adolis Garcia (1-for-3, HR)

• John Gant (W, 7.0 IP, 8 H, 0 R, 8 K)

Tomorrow’s Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) Monday June 11 Memphis Redbirds RHP Bradin Hagens vs. RHP Daniel Poncedeleon 10:05 a.m.

Notes & Information

Gone Streaking: With a 1-for-5 performance today, Ildemaro Vargas has hit safely in 11 consecutive games. Over that 11-game stretch Vargas is 15-for-50 (.300) with seven runs and five RBI. Additionally, he has reached base safely in 15 straight games and is 23-for-68 during that stretch.

Extra Marte: With a home run today for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Ketel recorded 10 straight extra-base hits to tie a D-backs record. Entering play today, Marte was batting .229, but had recorded 11 2B, 6 3B, and 3 HR.

On the Move: Christian Walker was recalled today by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Walker, 27, has appeared in 16 games over 2 stints, 14 as a pinch-hitter, batting .125 (2-for-16) with a double, home run, 2 RBI and 3 walks. He belted a 479-foot home run off Clayton Kershaw on May 1 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, the 10th longest homer all-time at Chase Field and tied for the third-longest home run in the Majors this season (also: Marcell Ozuna on April 3 @ Milwaukee Brewers), behind Franchy Cordero on April 20 @ D-backs (489) and Avisail Garcia on April 3 @ Toronto Blue Jays (481).

