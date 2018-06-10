Sparks Police Seek Fraud Suspect - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Police Seek Fraud Suspect

The Sparks Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the white female adult accused of fraud.

The suspect entered the CVS Pharmacy at 680 N. McCarran Blvd and fraudulently used the credit card of the victim after they had lost the card somewhere.

If you know who she is, call the Sparks Police Department at (775) 353-2231 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

Secret Witness is offering a $250.00 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect wanted in this case.

