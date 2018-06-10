Washoe Sheriff Host "Cops and Burgers Show-N-Shine"

Washoe County Sheriff Chuck Allen is inviting the public to join him and other local law enforcement on Sunday, for an afternoon of classic cars and burgers, as he hosts the 11th Annual Cops and Burgers Show-N-Shine to benefit Special Olympics Nevada.

Cops and Burgers will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday at Baldini’s Casino in Sparks.

Sheriff Allen, members of his staff, and volunteers from other local law enforcement agencies will be barbequing while you enjoy the many different cars that rolled in for the Show-N-Shine.

There will be trophies and ribbons awarded. Multiple law enforcement agencies will be on hand, including members of the Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit and Mounted Horse Unit.

Burgers, chips and a beverage will be on sale for $5, with proceeds going to Special Olympics Nevada.

Cops & Burgers Show-N-Shine is one of hundreds of events conducted by the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Nevada. The goal of the Law Enforcement Torch Run is to partner with our communities to support Special Olympics programs through raising funds and public awareness, while enhancing the quality of life of the athletes.

Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.