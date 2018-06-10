City of Sparks Hosts Adventure Day

The City of Sparks is hosting the annual "Mark Wellman's Adventure Day" at the Sparks Marina on Sunday.

They say a variety of adaptive sports will be featured for people with disabilities. They are inviting friends and families to try out hand-cycling, kayaking and rock climbing through the use of a broad range of adaptive equipment.

The free event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Marina peninsula.

This is the 14th year for Adventure Day and the City says it opens up a world of possibilities in accessing physical activity.

The event's namesake, Mark Wellman, is a two-time Paralympian and nationally acclaimed author, filmmaker and motivational speaker. He is best known for his ascent of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, marking the first ascent of the cliff by a paraplegic.

Wellman will be at the event to share his passion for the outdoors and assist participants with scaling a portable climbing wall.

Sunscreen and close-toed shoes are required. A registration packet for participants, parents and/or guardians must be completed prior to participation. The packet can be downloaded at sparksrec.com and copies will be available at the event.

City of Sparks contributed to this report.