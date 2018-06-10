Reno 1868 FC Keeps Unbeaten Streak Alive After Draw with Fresno

Reno 1868 FC extended its unbeaten streak to 10-straight after a thrilling comeback draw against Fresno FC Saturday night.



In front of 4,724 fans, Reno’s night began with chance after chance for the surging club.

Reno could not connect on the 12 total shots in the first half and found itself down 1-0 at halftime.

Fresno’s Jose Cuevas put a shot past Reno goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski from the top of the box following an assist by Bradley Kamdem Fewo.

Reno responded right out of the gate in the second half as defender Zach Carroll found forward Brian Brown on a headed assist to tied it up at 1-1 in the 46th minute.

Despite tying it up, Reno’s second half echoed a frustrating first half as the club failed to convert on chance after chance. In total, Reno finished the night with 23 total shots, 10 on target and 16 from inside the box.

Reno is now 5-3-6 on the season remaining in sixth place with 21 points. Reno will travel to Orange County SC on Saturday to face one of the top teams in the Western Conference. Orange County SC sits a point behind Reno in 7th place.

Reno returns home June 30 to take on Portland Timbers 2 at 7:15 p.m. Tickets for that match can be purchased at Reno1868FC.com/tickets.

Reno Starting XI

18 (GK) JT Marcinkowski, 11 (D) Duke Lacroix, 6 (D) Thomas Janjigian, 5 (D) Zach Carroll- Captain, 16 (D) Brent Richards, 21 (D) Paul Marie, 84 (M) Seth Casiple, 96 (M) Luis Felipe, 22 (M) Jerry van Ewijk, 10 (M) Lindo Mfeka, 28 (F) Mo Thiaw

Subs: 35 (GK) Kyle Ihn, 8 (M) Guy Abend, 99 (F) Brian Brown, 4 (D) Jordan Murrell, 26 (M) Eric Calvillo, 29 (F) Antoine Hoppenot, 23 (D) Brenton Griffiths

Substitutions: 46’ Antoine Hoppenot in….Paul Marie off, Brian Brown in…Mo Thiaw off

Goals: 46’ Brian Brown - Right Foot - Very Close Range - Bottom Right Hand Corner - Assist: Zach Carroll - Second Assist: Jerry van Ewijk

Fresno Starting XI

30 (GK) Kyle Reynish, 3 (D) Bradley Kamdem Fewo, 4 (D) Ramon Martin Del Campo, 5 (D) Mickey Daly, 16 (D) Matthew Baldisimo, 29 (D) Cory Brown, 7 (M) Milton Blanco, 8 (M) Agustin Cazarez, 12 (M) Jose Cuevas, 15 (M) Danny Barrera, (F) Pedro Riberio

Subs: 28 (GK) Sam Howard, 19 (D/M) Terran Campbell, 21 (F) Christian Chaney, 10 (M) Juan Pablo Caffa, 11 (M) Jemal Johnson, 24 (D) Sam Strong, 6 (M) Rony Argueta

Substitutions: 45’ Juan Pablo Caffa in….Milton Blanco off, 61’ Terran Campbell in…Cory Brown off, 71’ Agustin Cazarez in… Christian Chaney off

Goals: 34’ Jose Cuevas - Left Foot - Centre of the Box - Bottom Right Hand Corner - Assist: Bradley Kamdem Fewo

