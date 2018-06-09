Wellington Fire Contained

UPDATE: According to Sierra Front, the Wellington Fire that was burning east of Gardnerville on Saturday is 100 percent contained.

UPDATE: Smith Valley Fire Protection District tells us the Wellington Fire is no longer an active fire.

There is no word on containment, but crews have stopped forward progress. It grew to 60 acres and wind was a big factor in its growth.

NDS crews are currently mopping up and working on containment efforts. BLM, U.S. Forest Division, Smith Valley FPD, Mason Valley Fire Protection and Mineral County Fire Department are the agencies responding.

Multiple fire agencies are responding to a 25+ acre wildfire in Smith Valley, which is located in Lyon County.

Lyon County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer says their dispatch received reports of the fire around 12:48 p.m. Saturday.

They say it is burning near Nevada Highway 208 in Wellington. Sierra Front is calling it the Wellington Fire.

As of right now, Smith Valley Fire Protection District and Mason Valley Fire Protection are responding. Douglas County Fire and Mineral County are providing resources.

Nevada Highway Patrol is advising everyone to avoid the area if possible.

We will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.