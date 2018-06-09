Reno Fire Quickly Knocks Down Brush Fire Near Red Rock Road - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Fire Quickly Knocks Down Brush Fire Near Red Rock Road

Posted: Updated:

Reno Fire crews knocked down a half-acre brush fire Saturday morning on the north slope of Peavine Mountain, between Stead and Red Rock just after 9:30 a.m. 

They say the fire started in dense sagebrush near power lines. They believe high winds may have caused the transmission lines to arch, which ignited the brush below. Some 3,100 North Valley residents were without power for a brief period, but power was restored around 12 p.m.

They say there was no threat to the public and they were able to fully contain it with two structure engines, three brush engines, a safety officer and Battalion Chief.

Crews got lines around it fast to keep the fire from spreading. The fire was moving downhill, so that helped crews extinguish it faster. 

