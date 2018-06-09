Shipley Records First Career Save in Memphis

Aces Release

6/8/2018

Taylor Clarke was back in action for the Aces and seemingly didn’t miss a beat after a week off. The right-hander was dominant in game one against the reigning Pacific Coast League champions. Clarke went 6.1 IP, allowed just three hits and added seven strikeouts. Relieves Jake Barrett (1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 K, W) and Braden Shipley (1.0 IP, 1 H, S) solidified the defense and gave Reno the 3-1 victory. Offensively, Christian Walker’s three-run home run in the top of the eighth inning was the Aces entire offense and more than enough on Friday night.

Memphis starter Kevin Herget and Taylor Clarke exchanged zeros through six innings tonight. In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Memphis bats plated a single run following a Michael Perez throwing error. Tyler O’Neill drew a one-out walk and proceeded to steal second base, but advanced to third on the error. Alex Mejia drove in O’Neill with a single into center field to give the Redbirds a 1-0 advantage. Reno responded immediately in the top of the 8th. Rey Fuentes worked a lead-off walk. Ildemaro Vargas followed with a single to set the stage for Walker. Walker sealed the deal with a three-run blast to end the scoring for the evening. Reno will take on Memphis three more times before returning home to Greater Nevada Field on June 13th. For tickets and more information visit renoaces.com or call 775-334-7000.

Top Performers - Reno

• Christian Walker (1-for-3, HR, 3 RBI)

• Ildemaro Vargas (2-for-4, R)

• Socrates Brito (1-for-4)

Top Performers – Memphis

• Oscar Mercado (1-for-3, 2B, BB)

• Kevin Herget (7.0 IP, 5 H, 10 K)

• Alex Mejia (1-for-4, RBI)

Notes & Information

Christian being Christian: Christian Walker, the reigning Pacific Coast League MVP, hit his first home run since May 23 tonight in Memphis. With a 2-1 count, down by one in the top of the eighth inning, Walker connected on a Hector Mendoza fastball to give Reno a 3-1 advantage. Walker has hit four home runs this season and now has 36 in his Aces career. Last season, Walker hit 32 home runs in Reno with 114 RBI earning mid-season and post-season honors.

Gone Streaking: With a 2-for-4 performance tonight, Ildemaro Vargas has hit safely in nine consecutive games. Over that nine-game stretch Vargas is 15-for-38 (.395) with two home runs, two doubles and six RBI. In addition, Vargas has reached base in 14 consecutive games (21-for-64, 3 BB, 7 RBI). Last season, Vargas’ longest hitting streak was 13 games from May 9th through May 22nd. During that streak Vargas recorded 20 hits and had seven doubles.