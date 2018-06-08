Local Suicide Attempt Survivor Shares Story of Hope and Healing

UPDATE: Sparks Police say they met with the possible suspect on Friday afternoon. They said the individual was cooperative and the officers determined that it was not an attempted kidnapping and that no crime had occurred.More >>
UPDATE: Sparks Police say they met with the possible suspect on Friday afternoon. They said the individual was cooperative and the officers determined that it was not an attempted kidnapping and that no crime had occurred.More >>
The Pyramid Lake Fire Rescue reports they are responding to a brush fire burning towards the Soldier Meadows Lodge north of the Black Rock Desert.More >>
A veteran family has a new home in Sparks thanks to the Home is Possible for Heroes program.More >>
Campaign advertisements both for and against the energy choice ballot measure have hit the airwaves in Nevada.More >>
UPDATE: The U.S. Forest Service says the 517-acre Voltaire Fire in Carson City is nearing 100% contained. Officials said it should be fully contained by 6 p.m. on Thursday night.More >>
Both Reno Police and Washoe County Sheriff's Office assisted the FBI with an "ongoing investigation" early Thursday morning.More >>
The Reno Police Department reports that two people were arrested for drug related charges on June 7.More >>
For ten years he's been protector and guardian of students at Reno High, but teens and staff say he's so much more than that.More >>
Shoppers Square has a new name - the Reno Public Market.More >>
Los Angeles police are investigating reports of elder abuse against Marvel Comics' Stan Lee.More >>