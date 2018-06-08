Giunchigliani, Sisolak Campaign in Northern Nevada

The two democratic frontrunners in the race to become Nevada's next governor are campaigning in northern Nevada on the final day of early voting. With just four days until the primary election, Steve Sisolak and Chris Giunchigliani both say things are going well.

"The numbers are already exceeding 2014, 2016," Giunchigliani said. The rural counties are turning out higher than they ever have, so I'm very thrilled about that."

"Hopefully, we're getting our message out," Sisolak said. "That's the goal, to get our message out to the entire state, where we stand, what we stand for and now it's just mobilizing voters and getting them to the poll."

Sisolak toured the Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County but started his day at the Eddy House. The nonprofit organization helps youth with things like food, showers and clothing.

"It's a really emotional thing to see this facility and to get to talk to some of these young men and women and what they've got," Sisolak said. "They just want to go to school and go to work. They're sleeping on the streets."

Michele Gehr is the Executive Director of the Eddy House, which helps 65 kids per day. In 2017, it served 769 people between the ages of 12 and 24. That is a huge increase from just a two years earlier when it helped less than 200. She says housing costs are one of the biggest reasons for the increase in youth homelessness.

"We're seeing families downsize into one-bedroom and they're pushing their teenagers out," Gehr said. "We're seeing kids that just can't afford the median rent and they're struggling to find a safe place to be."

The Eddy House is asking for gift card donations to places like restaurants for the people affected. It is also raising money to build an overnight facility for homeless youth. The goal is to get 1,000 people and businesses to donate $1,000 each.

"I donated a thousand dollars and I'm challenging every other elected official and business or community service organization to do the same thing," Sisolak said. "These are not throwaways. These are young men and women that need a chance."

Guinchigliani donated her time, volunteering at the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. The organization serves 95,000 people each month, and more than 14 million meals last year. Giunchigliani says FBNN set the standard for this type of service.

"This was the first and it really became the model of what we put together in southern Nevada, so I consider northern Nevada to be ahead of the curve on that point," Giunchigliani said.

FBNN is always looking for volunteers but they are harder to find in the summer because many people take vacations and kids are out of school. Giunchigliani says that is why it important for her to give her time, saying she also volunteers at food banks in Clark County.

"We forget sometimes how much need there is and how many people are borderline poverty or living in poverty or working poor," Giunchigliani said. "Every little bit helps but it also says what a community is and I think that has to be part of the massaging. People don't realize how giving most people are."

Both candidates will head back to Las Vegas this weekend and will be there for the primary election. The two have known each other for a long time and serve on the Clark County Board of Commissioners. Still, this has been a contentious race. The candidates say each will have the other's back heading into the general election.

"You have to come together," Giunchigliani said. "Republicans will, as well, and the democrats will have to come back together because in the long run, this is about Nevada's future. It's not about establishment. It's not about who is interconnected."

"I've known Chris a long, long time and hopefully, after the election is done, Tuesday, we can get back together and move the party forward," Sisolak said.