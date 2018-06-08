Reno Man Given Multiple Life Sentences For Child Lewdness

The Washoe County District Attorney's Office announced that a man was sentenced with multiple life sentences for child lewdness yesterday.

Christopher Kindler, 43, was convicted in March on five counts of lewdness with a child and one count of attempted lewdness with a child.

He was sentenced to five life terms for each of the lewdness counts and an additional 20 year prison term for the attempted lewdness count.

Kindler was accused of fondling and attempting to fondle three male victims who ranged in age from 11 to 13 years old.

The Reno Police Department launched the investigation after a mother of a 12 year old boy found disturbing text messages on her son's phone from Kindler, who was their neighbor at the time.