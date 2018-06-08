WCSD Board of Trustees to Vote on Proposed Superintendent Contract

UPDATE: The WCSD Board of Trustees motioned to extend Davis' contract 5-2. The extension will last two years and possibly a third year if she "meets expectations."

The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees will vote on a proposed contract for Superintendent Traci Davis at its regular public meeting on Tuesday, June 12.

“I want to applaud Superintendent Davis for working cooperatively with the Board’s representatives in the negotiation,” said Board President Katy Simon Holland. “She is acutely aware of the budget challenges our District is facing, and she volunteered to give up many of the benefits she was offered in the past.”

Under terms of the proposed contract, Superintendent Davis has agreed to eliminate a number of benefits from her reimbursement package, including:

• Annual automatic five percent longevity bonus

• Annual additional 1/3 year service credit payment by WCSD

• Additional mileage reimbursement beyond the car allowance for miles accrued outside Washoe County

In addition, other benefits will be offered under terms consistent with other WCSD administrators, including maximum vacation accrual and payment and Cost of Living Adjustments (COLAs). Payouts of unused sick leave will be reduced from 50 percent to 25 percent.

“In negotiating this package, we strove for consistency not only with what other superintendents in other districts of similar size earn, but also with what other public sector CEOs receive in our region,” said President Holland. “We strove to create a contract that recognizes that the Superintendent has a unique role and set of responsibilities and we believe this contract does that. Our primary goal is to provide the best leadership possible for our 64,000 students and 8,000-plus employees, and we are eager to move forward with this process.”

(Washoe County School District)