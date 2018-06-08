Lincoln Lounge Near Downtown Reno to Close at End of Month

Representatives with Lincoln Lounge say they are closing their downtown Reno business at the end of the month.

On a Facebook post, they say, “Well folks the word is out! It’s been an incredible 10 years, but it’s time for someone else to shine in that great building on 4th & Evans. June 30th will be our last day of business with a special final Soul Night on the 29th. Please stop by in the next few weeks and enjoy the ole Lincoln Lounge while you can. You can also grab your mug and plaque if you earned one (please don’t come for them on soul night or a band night) Unfortunately we cannot ship them.”

Lincoln Lounge is located at 302 E. 4th Street in Reno.