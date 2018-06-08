South Lake Tahoe Police Arrest Two Men in 'Bait Bike' Operation

South Lake Tahoe Police say they arrested two local men in a 'bait bike' operation last Friday.

Police say South Lake Tahoe residents 27-year-old Joel Morris and 36-year-old Ramon Saldana Madrigal were arrested for grand theft after they stole a police department owned bicycle.

Authorities say the bicycle was stolen within minutes of being placed in a public area, in the 3900 block of Pioneer Trail.

Police say Morris was on probation and had drug paraphernalia during his arrest.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department wants to remind everyone to secure their bicycles with quality locks and to keep a record of the bicycle description including the serial number in case the bicycle is lost or stolen.