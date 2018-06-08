University of Nevada Alumnus Receives Barracuda Exemption

Grant Booth, recent graduate from the University of Nevada, Reno, was awarded an exemption to play in this year’s Barracuda Championship PGA TOUR event set for July 30 - Aug. 5. This is the first exemption the tournament has extended to a University of Nevada player.



“Grant’s career at Nevada was one of, if not the best ever, for the Pack,” said Tournament Director Chris Hoff. “We look forward to seeing him compete at Montrêux and having Wolf Pack fans cheer for him on the PGA TOUR stage.”



Booth’s final season was highlighted by a 70.61 stroke average beating his single-season record in 2017. He graduated setting a career scoring record of 71.86 and helped lead the Wolf Pack to their first regional appearance in 10 years.



"From Sydney, Australia to Reno, Nev. I'm so thankful for the outstanding support from the University of Nevada and the Reno-Tahoe community over the past four years,” said Booth. “To now be given the opportunity to be a part of the Barracuda Championship is very exciting and something I'm really looking forward too!"



This year’s Nevada Men’s Golf team ended their season with a ninth place finish at the NCAA Norman Regional, their first regional since 2007. The 6 foot 1 inch Sydney, Australia native was a key player this season, recording nine top 20 finishes in 11 events, including four top five. Among many other accolades, Booth earned a national ranking among international players for the Arnold Palmer Cup, was selected for All-Mountain West and the Division I PING All-West Region team.



“I’m so excited for Grant to have this opportunity,” said Wolf Pack Men’s Golf Head Coach Jacob Wilner. “His efforts over the last four years will forever be in the record books. I know he is very proud to represent the University of Nevada in the Barracuda Championship.”



The Barracuda Championship PGA TOUR event will take place July 30 - Aug. 5, 2018.



For more information on the 20th annual Barracuda Championship PGA TOUR event, visit www.BarracudaChampionship.com.

