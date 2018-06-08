Food Bank to Offer Free Summer Meals for Kids

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is joining forces with several community partners to provide free, nutritious meals for children and teens ages 1-18 years through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Summer Food Service Program.

Last summer, about 4,000 children participated in Washoe County. Many children are eligible and live within walking distance of the 43 local meal sites.

This summer, meal sites will be sponsored by the Food Bank of Northern Nevada and Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows, in partnership with parks & recreation agencies of Reno, Sparks and Washoe counties, Sun Valley GID, Reno Housing Authority, and a handful of private apartment complexes.

This summer, meals are served weekdays from June 12 through August 3 (dates and times vary by site).

Meals are available at several schools where there are community-sponsored summer activity programs for children. Also, many neighborhood parks are meal sites. Most sites offer lunch, and some serve a snack as well.

A list of local free meal sites with times, dates and meals served is available by calling 775-331-3663 or at fbnn.org. You can also find the site closest to you by texting ‘food’ to 877-877, or by calling the HUNGER HOTLINE 1-866-3-HUNGER.

All meals must be eaten at the serving site in a designated area, and any children and teens ages 1-18 years can eat at any site, without charge. There are no enrollment requirements. Adults are not eligible for SFSP meals.

