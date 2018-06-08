Roadway Resurfacing Begins Monday on U.S. 395A in Pleasant Valley

Starting Monday drivers will see single lane closures and minor travel delays on Alternate/Old U.S. 395 in Pleasant Valley as part of a Nevada Department of Transportation project to resurface the highway.

Beginning June 11, single lane closures will take place 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays as crews resurface Alternate U.S. 395 in Pleasant Valley between the I-580/U.S. 395A junction north of Bowers Mansion and the Mt. Rose Highway intersection. Access to side roads and driveways will be maintained during construction. Bicyclists and motorcyclists should use caution through the work zone.

Resurfacing in Pleasant Valley is projected to end in early July, when crews will then begin work on Alternate U.S. 395 through Washoe Valley.

The work is part of a road improvement project which began in mid-May. Since the project began, crews have graded for roadway widening at Washoe Hill and made guardrail and barrier improvements. More than 16 miles of Alternate U.S. 395 will be resurfaced between Mt. Rose Highway and the Washoe County/Carson City line.

Sixteen cattleguards will also be installed in certain areas of Pleasant Valley to reduce vehicle-wild horse collisions and enhance highway safety.

(Nevada Department of Transportation)