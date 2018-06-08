Buchanan Gives Aces 700th Regular Season Win

Aces Release

6/7/2018

The Aces had just about everything working for them on Thursday night in Nashville. Starter Jake Buchanan was magnificent, allowing just one earned run in seven innings of work. Reno’s offense also came to play, recording seven runs on 12 hits and two home runs. The reigning Pacific Coast League Player of the Week, Kevin Cron, had his first multi-home run game in Triple-A tonight to lead the offensive charge. The win tonight was the Aces’ 700th Regular Season victory in the Pacific Coast League and moves their 2018 record to 27-34.

Reno wasted little time getting into the scoring column in the Music City. Cesar Puello was the Aces first baserunner of the night, drawing a one-out walk in the top of the first. Christian Walker put Puello on third base with a double off the outfield wall before passing the bat to Socrates Brito. Brito just missed a Ben Bracewell fastball, but settled for a sacrifice fly to give Reno a 1-0 advantage. Cron picked up Brito with a towering home run over the left field wall, his seventh of the season, extending the lead to three. The Aces would tack on a run in the second and fifth inning, respectfully. Up by a score of 5-0, Cron put this game out of reach with his second home run of the evening. His seventh-inning blast gave Cron his 8th career multi-home run game and first in Triple-A. Joey Krehbiel and Michael Dimock combine for two innings of scoreless ball behind Buchanan to finish the game. Reno will head to Memphis tomorrow to take on the Redbirds.

Top Performers - Reno

• Kevin Cron (3-for-4, 2 HR, 4 RBI

• Jake Buchanan (7.0 IP, 7 K, 1 ER)

• Socrates Brito (3-for-4, 2 2B)

Top Performers – Nashville

• Ramón Laureano (2-for-4)

• Beau Taylor (2-for-4, 2B)

• Sheldon Neuse (1-for-3, BB)

Tomorrow’s Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV Friday June 8` Memphis Redbirds TBD vs. RHP Kevin Herget 5:05 p.m. KPLY 630 AM

Notes & Information

Multi-Cron: With two home runs tonight, Kevin Cron recorded his eighth career multi-home run game and first ever in Triple-A. The reigning Southern League Most Valuable Player has 98 career home runs and has hit 25 or more in each of his last three seasons. Last year with the Double-A Jackson Generals, Cron had two multi-home run games – April 8, 3 HR & May 6, 2 HR.

700 Regular Season W’s: Tonight’s win was the Aces 700th regular season win as a franchise. Since their inception in 2009, Reno has won 75 games or more in six of their nine seasons. As the manager of the Aces, Greg Gross is 107-96 during the regular season with a Pacific Northern Division Championship.